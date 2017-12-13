Report: LAFC closing in on move for Sacha Kljestan

One of the league’s top playmakers appears to be on the move.

According to Metro, Los Angeles FC is closing in on a deal for New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan. If the move were to come to fruition, it would mark the second consecutive offseason where the Red Bulls dealt their captain following last winter’s deal that sent Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire.

According to the report, the deal would see the Red Bulls receive more than the $400,000 earned by the club on the McCarty deal.

For LAFC, the deal would see the expansion club acquire one of the league’s premier playmakers in Kljestan, who already has a prior relationship with LAFC boss Bob Bradley. Kljestan has combined for 51 assists since returning to MLS with the Red Bulls in 2015 while also adding 16 goals.

As things stand, LAFC’s roster consists of Carlos Vela, Latif Blessing, Marco Urena and Argentinian youngster Rodrigo Pacheco in the attacking half of the field. The club made some big moves on Tuesday, swapping Expansion Draft picks Jukka Raitala and Raheem Edwards for defender Laurent Ciman days after acquiring centerback Walker Zimmerman.