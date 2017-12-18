Report: Lennon set for permanent move to RSL

After playing this past season on loan, Brooks Lennon is reportedly set for a permanent move to Real Salt Lake.

Goal USA is reporting that Lennon is set to sign a new deal with Real Salt Lake after spending 2017 on loan with the club from Liverpool. Lennon’s contract with the Premier League club is set to expire this summer, although the report states it remains unclear if RSL will need to pay a transfer fee for the winger.

The 20-year-old winger finished the season with three goals and four assists and was a key part of the youth movement that guided RSL towards the postseason. In the end, the club fell short, but with pieces like Lennon, Danny Acosta and Justen Glad in place, the club is hoping to make a bigger push in 2018.

Internationally, Lennon featured for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup this past summer.