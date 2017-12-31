Report: Mauricio Pochettino to make decision on Cameron Carter-Vickers

19-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers was always going to find it tough cracking the Tottenham Hotspur squad in the English Premier League.

With the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez all in the mix, Carter-Vickers was loaned to second-tier Sheffield United earlier this season.

Since his move to the newly promoted side, Carter-Vickers has featured in 17 matches scoring one goal and adding two assists.

His hard work in the defensive end has helped Sheffield to a current sixth-place spot, which would be good enough for a spot in the EFL Playoffs.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino recently stated that him and his staff has not made a decision on the defender’s future, and will take the next month to decide.

“We’ve still not decided anything about Cameron, Josh or Kyle Walker-Peters,” Pochettino told the Sunday Express.

Carter-Vickers has represented the United States at the U-18, U-20, and U-23 levels and has one cap with the senior squad.

Sheffield United will be in action next on Monday at Derby County.