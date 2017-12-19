Report: Nashville awarded one of two MLS expansion teams

Nashville will be the latest city to be home to an MLS franchise, according to Sports Illustrated.

MLS commissioner Don Garber will be in Nashville to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, which will reportedly be to officially award the expansion franchise in front of the city’s population.

The Nashville bid is led by billionaire John Ingram and has support from the Wilf family, who also own the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

What separated Nashville apart from the other three expansion finalists is its stadium deal. The franchise will have a 27,500-seat stadium at a site just south of downtown Nashville.

Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit are the three cities left waiting for the announcement of the second team to be awarded in this round of expansion.

