Report: Timbers set to hire Giovanni Savarese

The Portland Timbers coaching search appears to be near its end as the club is reportedly set to hire one of the most successful coaches in American soccer.

According to ESPN, the Timbers are set to hire former New York Cosmos boss Giovanni Savarese. The move comes following the departure of Caleb Porter, who resigned last month.

Savarese’s Cosmos complied a regular season record of 65-26-51 while winning three NASL titles during his tenure. The Venezuelan manager also spent five seasons in MLS as part of his 18-year playing career.

The Timbers finished top of the West in 2017, but may be nearing a shakeup as the club could reportedly deal midfielder Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta United.