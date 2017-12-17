Saturday European Rewind: Man City downs Tottenham, Dortmund edges Hoffenheim, and more

Manchester City has been one of Europe’s best teams so far this season, rolling to the top of the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side extended their league winning streak to 16 matches on Saturday, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the Etihad. Ilkay Gundogan headlined City with a goal and an assist, while Raheem Sterling added a brace in the second-half. Gundogan’s header opened the scoring in the 14th-minute, giving the Citizens a 1-0 first-half advantage. The German played provider on City’s second goal, finding Kevin De Bruyne for a 2-0 lead after 70 minutes. Sterling extended the lead in the 80th-minute scoring 10th league goal of the season. The 23-year-old added his second of the afternoon in the 90th-minute for a 4-0 advantage. Christian Eriksen’s left-footed goal gave Spurs a late consolation in stoppage time. City now hold a 14 point advantage in the league standings, while Spurs are in seventh.

Elsewhere in Europe, Christian Pulisic helped Borussia Dortmund to a huge win over Hoffenheim, while Bayern Munich edged Stuttgart. PSG rolled to another league victory in France, as Napoli defeated Torino in Serie A. Atletico Madrid was victorious in Spain, while West Ham thumped Stoke.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

After a power outage forced kickoff to be moved an hour later, West Ham cruised to three points with a 3-0 win at Stoke. Marko Arnautovic’s right-footed finish in the 75th-minute gave the Hammers their insurance goal after Mark Noble opened the scoring in the first-half. Diafra Sakho’s first league goal of the season capped off the strong performance by David Moyes’ side on the road. Stoke failed to record a shot on goal, losing their third match in a row. West Ham are in 15th after the win as Stoke sit in 17th.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Leicester City 0 – Crystal Palace 3

Arsenal 1 – Newcastle United 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – Burnley 0

Chelsea 1 – Southampton 0

Watford 1 – Huddersfield Town 4

Stoke City 0 – West Ham United 3

Manchester City 4 – Tottenham Hotspur 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid made it four straight league wins as they defeated Alaves 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Following a scoreless first-half, the hosts got their go-ahead goal through the figure of Fernando Torres. The Spaniard finished from close range after Sime Vrsaljko’s cross hit him in stride. It was the 33-year-old’s third goal of the season across all competitions. Alaves was held without a single shot on goal in the loss, their first since Nov. 25th.

Eibar extended their home unbeaten run to four matches in league play after downing Valencia 2-1 on Saturday. A headed winner by Joan Jordan proved to be the difference for the hosts, who snatched three points. Jordan finished off Ivan Alejo’s cross to the bottom right corner for his fourth goal of the season. Santi Mina had equalized for Valencia earlier in the half, after Takashi Inui scored the opener for Eibar after 49 minutes. Valencia dropped to third place with the defeat, while Eibar are in seventh.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Sevilla 0 – Levante 0

Athletic Bilbao 0 – Real Sociedad 0

Eibar 2 – Valencia 1

Atletico Madrid 1 – Alaves 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund made it back-to-back league wins after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. Christian Pulisic played the hero as the American’s winner after 89 minutes sealed the three points. Mark Uth’s ninth league goal of the season gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 1-0 lead early in the first-half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started the comeback in the 63rd-minute, scoring from the penalty spot for his 20th goal in all competitions. Pulisic showed fine skill as his smooth control past Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann clinched the win. Dortmund are back into third for now with the win, while Hoffenheim have dropped to seventh.

Bayern Munich claimed another league win on Saturday, defeating Stuttgart 1-0 away from home. Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich’s penalty save in the 94th-minute allowed the visitors to hang onto their lead. Thomas Muller’s left-footed strike after 79 minutes gave Bayern a 1-0 lead. Video review gave Stuttgart a penalty kick in stoppage time after Santiago Ascacibar was fouled by Niklas Sule. Ulreich kept out Chadrac Akolo’s penalty by saving the effort in the bottom-left corner. The league leaders are 11 points clear of second-place Schalke while Stuttgart are in 14th.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Borussia Monchengladbach 3 – Hamburg 1

FC Koln 1 – VfL Wolfsburg 0

Werder Bremen 2 – FSV Mainz 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – Schalke 2

FC Augsburg 3 – SC Freiburg 3

VfB Stuttgart 0 – Bayern Munich 1

Borussia Dortmund 2 – 1899 Hoffenheim 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Napoli snapped a three-match winless run on Saturday, defeating Torino 3-1 away from home. Kalidou Koulibaly’s fourth-minute header kicked off a trio of first-half goals for Maurizio Sarri’s side. Piotr Zielinski’s left-footed strike extended the visitors lead to 2-0 before Marek Hamsik scored his second goal of the season. Andrea Belotti netted the lone goal for Torino after the hour mark, which was the hosts only bright spot. Napoli are back in first following Inter’s loss against Udinese. Torino are in ninth place following losing their first league match since Oct. 25th.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Inter Milan 1 – Udinese 3

Torino 1 – Napoli 3

AS Roma 1 – Cagliari 0

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain netted a pair of goals in each half to defeat Rennes 4-1 at the Stade de la Route-de-Lorient. Brazilian playmaker Neymar starred for Unai Emery’s side, scoring a pair of goals and adding two assists as well. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had the hosts ahead 2-0 after 17 minutes, which was the score at halftime. Firmin Ndombe pulled one back for Rennes in the 53rd-minute after scoring from close range. Following the hosts reduction to 10-men, PSG continued their high-scoring attack as Edinson Cavani scored his 18th league goal of the season. Neymar capped off his wonderful day as the 25-year-old finished off Mbappe’s assist. Rennes are in sixth place while PSG are nine points clear of second-place Monaco.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

St. Etienne 0 – AS Monaco 4

Rennes 1 – PSG 4

Caen 0 – Guingamp 0

Montpellier 1 – Metz 3

Dijon 3 – Lille 0

Strasbourg 2 – Toulouse 1

Troyes 1 – Amiens 0