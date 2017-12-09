SBI MLS Cup Man of the Match: Michael Bradley

He didn’t score a goal, provide any assists in the MLS Cup Final but Michael Bradley was the best player on the pitch on a chilly night at BMO Field.
Bradley was the responsible player at the back of the TFC midfield, breaking up any Seattle attacks before they could get started. He was the primary passer in a midfield dominated by red shirts. He was the leader his team needed to pull through in a game where they controlled the ball, fired a ton of shots, and only had one stout goalkeeper standing in their way.
All that makes Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley SBI’s MLS Cup Man of the Match.
Bradley’s calming presence in the center of the park helped TFC to nearly 60% of the ball, with much of Seattle’s attack time coming after they were down a goal. He made several massive tackles late, helping lead TFC to the club’s first MLS Cup crown.
What did you think of Bradley’s performance? Who stood out to you on Saturday?
Share your thoughts below.
Bradley did what he always does; he was open for teammates whenever they looked up, he was positioned to cut off the opponents’ passes, he kept possession, and he made a few good long balls that failed to come to anything. He is usually suspect if he has to make tackles, but tonight, he did that well, he is not the guy you want to rely on to dribble in tight spaces, but he did that passably tonight, he is not a player who can take the ball into a crowded penalty area and score or create and he did not do that tonight.
Still for a guy who has limited quickness, he does quite well in a sport that rewards quickness.
