Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

The biggest rivalry in Germany puts the German Cup in the spotlight on this busy Wednesday afternoon leading into the Christmas season.

Christian Pulisic, fresh off his 89th minute winner against Hoffenheim last Saturday, will lead Borussia Dortmund into a round of 16 match against Bayern Munich as they look to keep their DFB-Pokal title defense alive.

Elsewhere, the quarterfinals of the English League Cup churn on with Manchester United traveling to Bristol City and there is a full slate of ten matches in Ligue 1 this afternoon.

Here’s the full lineup:

ENGLISH carabao cup

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Manchester United

la liga

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Las Palmas

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad v. Sevilla

german dfb pokal

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

coppa italia

9 a.m. – GolTV – Atalanta vs. Sassuolo

11:30 a.m. – GolTV – AS Roma vs. Torino

2:45 p.m. – GolTV – Juventus vs. Genoa

ligue 1

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Caen

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens vs. Nantes

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Dijon

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Montpellier

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Troyes

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes

2:50 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Olympique Lyonnais

Prospects cup

8:25 a.m. – Univision Deportes – Weston U12 vs. LA Galaxy U12

12:10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara U19 vs. Club America U19

1:25 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Fluminense U19 vs. Boca Juniors U19

2:40 p.m. – Univision Deportes – FC Dallas U12 vs. Real Jersey U12