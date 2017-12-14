Sources: NYCFC to send Shelton to Sporting KC for Abdul-Salaam

New York City FC and Sporting KC are set to address areas of needs by swapping a pair of 2015 first round picks.

Sources tell SBI that NYCFC is set to send Khiry Shelton to Sporting KC in exchange for fullback Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Shelton was originally drafted by NYCFC second overall in 2015, serving as the club’s first ever draft pick. After injuries limited his rookie season, Shelton fired four goals while providing nine assists in 2016. The 2017 season saw a dip in playing time, producing just three starts from 15 appearances.

Abdul-Salaam, meanwhile, was also a big piece of Sporting KC’s 2016 campaign, featuring 30 times while making 26 starts at the fullback position. Like Shelton, the 26-year-old defender saw playing time dip in 2017 as he made just 12 appearances.

With the move, Sporting KC adds a talented, athletic winger to an already-young attack. NYCFC, on the other hand, addresses the right back position, which was manned by RJ Allen and Ethan White in 2017.