Stanford, Akron, UNC, Indiana advance to College Cup

Four of the most prestigious programs in men’s college soccer will converge on Talen Energy Stadium on Friday for the College Cup.

Stanford, Akron, North Carolina and Indiana are the final four in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The semifinals will be played on Friday with the National Championship on Sunday at the home of the Philadelphia Union.

Stanford pulled off the biggest upset of the quarterfinal round as it knocked off top seed Wake Forest, 2-0, on the road. Tomas Hilliard-Arce and Sam Werner scored for the defending champion to send the Cardinal to their third consecutive College Cup.

Akron earned its spot in the national semifinal against Stanford by way of a penalty kick victory over fourth-seeded Louisville. The fifth-seeded Zips, who won the national championship in 2010, are making their second College Cup appearance in the last three years.

Penalty kicks were also needed by Indiana to get past Michigan State in the quarterfinal round. Goalkeeper Trey Muse made the final save of the shootout to propel the Hoosiers into a clash of the titans with North Carolina in Friday’s nightcap.

North Carolina ended the Cinderella run of Fordham, who previously knocked off No. 6 Duke and No. 11 Virginia. The Tar Heels sent the Rams home with a 2-1 victory to secure their sixth College Cup berth in the last 10 years.

  GFame7

    So 3k will be in Philly, while 30k soccer fans will be in Toronto at the same time. Both experiences would be better combining the events.

