Stanford edges Indiana 1-0 to claim third consecutive College Cup title

The 2017 NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup final took centerstage on Sunday afternoon as two of the nation’s prolific sides squared off at Talen Energy Stadium.

The Stanford Cardinal Men’s Soccer team had been a recent juggernaut in Division 1 sports, winning the last two College Cups over Clemson and Wake Forest respectively. The Cardinal, was seeking its third National Championship in the school’s history, and would join the Women’s team who also claimed their title back on Dec. 3rd.

Standing in the No. 9 seeds’ way of a three-peat was the No. 2 seed, University of Indiana who came in with an 18-0-6 record overall. Indiana had knocked off North Carolina 1-0 in Friday’s semifinals, as Stanford defeated Akron 2-0.

Indiana was seeking its ninth championship all-time, and their first since 2012 under head coach Todd Yeagley. Both sides backlines were led by MAC Hermann finalists, as Tomas Hillard-Arce headlined Stanford, while Grant Lillard highlighted Indiana.

Sam Werner scored in the 107th minute to lead Stanford to it’s third straight NCAA men’s soccer title with a 1-0 win over Indiana in second overtime.

Indiana right back Rece Buckmaster provided the first scare of the match, slicing through the Cardinal defense on the wing. However, his cross was could only be flicked wide by midfielder Trevor Swartz.

Hooisers keeper Trey Muse was called into action first, keeping out Bryce Marion’s left-footed attempt in the 11th-minute.

Stanford’s Corey Baird was next to test his luck but missed wide to the right in the 20th-minute. Muse’s second save of the opening half came in after 35 minutes as he grasped Foster Langsdorf’s effort.

Both sides struggled to get much going in the opening half, and headed into the halftime break deadlocked at zeros. Baird had a good opportunity after the hour mark, but headed wide right from inside of the box.

Muse made the best save of the afternoon, stoning Baird’s right-footed effort from close-range in the 65th-minute. The 6’4 freshman used all of his frame to keep the Stanford midfielder out on a breakaway, which kept the Hoosiers alive.

Griffin Dorsey forced Nico Corti into his first save of the afternoon, heading Rhys De Sota’s hanging cross from nine yards out.

Hillard-Arce made a huge defensive stop in the 84th-minute, booting out Francesco Moore’s cross before it crossed the goal line. Neither side could muster much in the first overtime period, as both teams’ backlines played strong and composed.

Werner, a redshirt junior rifled home from midrange past Muse for the deciding goal. A loose ball fell to the midfielder, who looped it just high enough over the Indiana keeper to claim his side the title.

The loss was Indiana’s first of the season, snapping a 24 match unbeaten run.

Stanford made history on Sunday becoming the first Division 1 side to win both the Men’s and Women’s Soccer titles in the same year.