SUM president Kathy Carter considering running for U.S. Soccer presidency

Another candidate could join the field for the upcoming U.S. Soccer presidential election.
Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter told ESPN that she is considering running for the presidency of U.S. Soccer. According to ESPN, Carter is in “the final stages” of finalizing her bid with her chances of running at “95 percent.”
According to the report, if Carter does run, the decision could be an indicator that Sunil Gulati would not seek reelection as Carter’s campaign comes at the urging of both Gulati and MLS commissioner Don Garber.
“I am exploring a run for President of the United States Soccer Federation because soccer can and should become the leading sport in America, and I believe I could help make that vision a reality,” Carter said in a statement to ESPN.
“The game of soccer has been a consistent thread through every aspect of my life. I have spent over 40 years as a player, executive and fan of the beautiful game. Going forward, our growth and advancement as a sport requires excellence at every level — from our youth and adult programs to our professional leagues and our national teams.”
Carter’s experience within the game comes from the business side, as she previously served as served as a vice president for Anschutz Entertainment Group, owners of the LA Galaxy. In addition, she served as MLS’ vice president of corporate marketing and was on the organizing committee for the 1994 World Cup.
“Should I decide to run, I will first look to engage the federation’s many stakeholders as part of the process,” she said. “I believe we need new ideas and I look forward to listening to fresh perspectives on how to advance our game. The federation and our sport is primed for greatness and I will enter the race if I believe I can help to deliver results for the Federation’s members, players, and fans.”
The field currently includes former U.S. internationals Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino, current USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, attorney Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe, and attorney Mike Winograd.
Well, well, well. We now know two things Sunil is not running and the SUM/MLS group have their preferred candidate. Such coordination between the two group if Sunil doesn’t run and makes way for the in group to back Kathy really indicates what I and others have been saying all along. The problem here is USSF is not independent and is not in control of all levels of soccer inside the US. Instead, USSF is controlled by SUM/MLS and that’s who they get their marching orders from.
—
I don’t get a vote, most likely none of you get a vote either. The ones with a vote will back this candidate based on their desire to continue the current power structure. I think you’re looking at the face of our next USSF president folks. Not what I want, but get ready to deal with it, shades on.
I think you hit it on the head. They are going to get the votes necessary for her to slide in and be president.
Not what the sport needs. The money side is already efficient and well-feathered. I question whether some key hosting decisions were made on money over advancement. Panama in Florida? CR in NY? etc. etc. What needs work right now is not the cash machine but the sports side. The cash side is sitting on millions in cash reserves. The sports side is losing regional competitiveness and has started to falter in youth development as clubs have displaced Bradenton and a centralized system. USSF could make even more money and the NT and its youth pipeline could still struggle and not qualify again next time. The priority should not be elevating the money-people.
Personally I feel like the MLS-NASL sideshow is not helpful nor do I want it deciding who runs the USSF. I don’t think we have to be so conjoined with MLS but I don’t think helping NASL helps US Soccer that much, either.
