Sunday European Rewind: Man City downs West Ham, Inter moves to first place, and more

Manchester City had to dig deep for the second straight match, defeating West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad. Angelo Ogbonna’s first-half header gave the Hammers a 1-0 lead going into halftime. Nicolas Otamendi bundled home City’s equalizer from a cross to make it 1-1. David Silva’s close range finish in the 83rd minute have Pep Guardiola’s men another three points. Hammers keeper Adrian made six saves in the loss, which keeps David Moyes’ men in 19th place. City are eight points clear of city rivals Manchester United, whom they travel to next weekend

Elsewhere Inter Milan moved to the top of the Serie A table after a thumping home win. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga play, while Gladbach faced off with Wolfsburg. The points were shared in France’s early match between St. Etienne and Nantes, while Manchester City hosted West Ham in the EPL.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Here’s all of Sunday’s EPL results:

AFC Bournemouth 1 – Southampton 1

Manchester City 2 – West Ham United 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Leganes made it two consecutive wins after a 3-1 home triumph over Villarreal on Sunday. Following a scoreless first-half, Villarreal took the 1-0 lead on the hour mark as Raba opened the scoring. Diego Rico leveled the score for Leganes in the 72nd-minute as he struck home from long-range. Nabil El Zhar put the hosts ahead on a Leganes fast break before Gabriel Pires capped off the scoring in stoppage time. The win moves the hosts up to seventh place, a point behind their opponents who sit in sixth.

Valencia missed a chance on the road, as they fell 1-0 to 10-men Getafe. Markel Bergara’s long range strike in the 66th-minute was the lone goal in the match. It was the Spaniard’s fourth goal of the league season. Getafe’s Vicente Guaita made six saves in the home clean sheet. The hosts move up to eighth place with the win, as the visitors remain in second.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Leganes 3 – Villarreal 1

Getafe 1 – Valencia 0

Eibar 3 – Espanyol 1

Las Palmas 1 – Real Betis 0

Girona hosts Alaves on Monday in the final fixture of Round 14.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Eintracht Frankfurt used an 80th-minute winner from Kevin-Prince Boateng to earn a 2-1 road win at Hertha Berlin. Boateng’s third goal on the season gave Frankfurt their first win since early November. Davie Selke’s opener gave Hertha a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes. Marius Wolf equalized for Frankfurt in the 26th-minute as the midfielder finished off Jetro Williams’ corner. Boateng slotted home from a left-footed effort which completed the comeback for the hosts. The hosts stay in 11th, while the visitors move to eighth with their win.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Hertha Berlin 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2

VfL Wolfsburg 3 – Borussia Monchengladbach 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

Inter Milan jumped to the top spot in Italy’s top-flight after a thumping 5-0 win over Chievo Verona. Ivan Perisic led the way with a hat-trick giving the Croatian seven goals on the season. First-half goals from Perisic and Mauro Icardi gave the hosts a 2-0 advantage going into halftime. Perisic’s left-footed strike in the 57th-minute extended the lead to 3-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Milan Skriniar headed in Inter’s fourth goal of the afternoon on a fast break before the Croatian netted his third of the day. Inter remain unbeaten in league play this season, and hold a one point lead over Napoli. Chievo are in 12th after suffering their first loss since Oct. 29th.

Benevento claimed their first point of the Serie A season after drawing 2-2 with AC Milan. A headed equalizer by Benevento keeper Alberto Brignoli helped the hosts peg their opponents back for the second time on Sunday. Giacomo Bonaventura’s opener gave Milan a 1-0 lead going into halftime. George Puscas drew the visitors level, netting his first goal of the season. Nikola Kalinic retained the lead for Milan before the hour mark, before Brignoli headed in the equalizer. Benevento stayed bottom in the table, while Milan drop to eighth.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Benevento 2 – AC Milan 2

Bologna 1 – Cagliari 1

Fiorentina 3 – Sassuolo 0

Inter Milan 5 – Chievo Verona 0

Sampdoria 1 – Lazio 2

A pair of fixtures conclude Round 15 on Monday. Crotone hosts Udinese, while Genoa travels to Hellas Verona.

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Following a 1-0 home win over Monaco a week ago, Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes’ fought back for a point at St. Etienne on Sunday. Emiliano Sala’s headed equalizer in the 61st-minute snatched a point for the visitors who are sixth in road points earned this season. The goal canceled out Vincent Pajot’s opener which came on a long-range strike after 38 minutes. St. Etienne’s Stephane Ruffier made five saves for the hosts. Nantes are in fifth place in the league table, while St. Etienne are in 12th.

Lyon bounced back from a midweek loss against Lille by defeating Caen 2-1 on the road. Mariano doubled the visitors lead after 54 minutes from long-range. Maxwel Cornet’s opener for Lyon came in the 10th-minute. Ivan Santini pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Caen, but ultimately it was not good enough. Caen drops to seventh while Lyon are in second.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

St. Etienne 1 – Nantes 1

Caen 1 – Lyon 2

Montpellier 1 – Marseille 1