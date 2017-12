This Weekend's Soccer on TV

An age old managerial rivalry is the cornerstone of this weekend’s televised soccer action as Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal hosts Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. This match between Premier League giants has been controlled mostly by United lately, but the Gunners did take four points off their northwestern top four rivals last year, and they are hoping to continue their hot run of form this week.

Two top sides in Serie A square off to get the weekend going on Friday afternoon. Leaders Napoli host defending champions Juventus in a clash of Italian titans.

Over in Spain, Barcelona gets started bright and early Saturday morning by hosting Celta Vigo and Real Madrid face a tricky road test in Basque Country against Athletic Bilbao.

The Liga MX playoffs also continue with semi-final action. The winners of this weekend’s matches will advance to the 2017 Apertura final.

That’s just a small taste of the soccer action available to you over the next few days. Now, here’s the full menu:

Friday

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – SC Freiburg vs. Hamburg SV

serie a

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. SPAL

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Juvents

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Bordeaux

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Belenenses

3:20 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Benfica

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. – CNBC – Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Stoke City vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. -NBC – Arsenal vs. Manchester United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Deportivo La Coruna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. FC Augsburg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. FC Koln

italian serie a

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Atalanta

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Angers

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs SC Ameins

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Guingamp

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GoLTV – Moreirense vs. Maritimo

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Tondela vs. Rio Ave

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Chaves vs. Boavista

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Club Americs

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Millwall vs. Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough

english fa cup

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Notts County vs. Oxford City

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fleetwood Town vs. Hereford United

10 a,m, – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bradford City vs. Plymouth Argyle

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Sandhausen

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

turkish super league

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Galatasaray

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. West Ham United

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Villarreal

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Real Betis

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. EIntracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. – FS1 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. AC Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sampdoria vs. Lazio

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint Etienne vs. Nantes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Olympique Marseille

liga mx

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atlas

english fa cup

9 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Coventry City vs. Boreham Wood

9 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Gateshead vs. Luton Town

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Union Berlin

swiss super league

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Gallen vs. Zurich

turkish super league

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahce vs. Kasimpasa

uruguayan primera divisions

3 p.m. – Defensor Sporting vs. Fenix