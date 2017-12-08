This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Two storied English rivalries are the main attracting this weekend among the soccering world.

Sunday afternoon treats us fans to two of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League as Everton takes on Liverpool before the all important Manchester Derby puts leaders Manchester City against second place Manchester United. United will look to hand their arch rivals their first loss of the Premier League season in this must see match.

Outside the British Isles, Italian title challengers face off as Juventus welcomes Inter Milan into the Allianz Stadium with the top spot in Serie A on the line.

In Spain, Real Madrid faces another difficult home test with Sevilla coming to town, and Barcelona heads down the Mediterranean coast to face Villarreal on the road.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain look to recover from their first two losses of the season on Saturday when they host Lille.

Plus, while MLS crowns its champion on Saturday, Monterrey and Tigres UANL battle for the Liga MX Apertura crown in the second leg of that final on Sunday.

Overall, there’s a lot of soccer for you to watch this weekend, here’s the full slate of games available:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Las Palmsas

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Rio Ave vs. Moreirense

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. – Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

mls cup final

4 p.m. – ESPN – Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Leganes

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Celta Vigo

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – RB Leipzig vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. VfL Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke 04

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Troyes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Caen

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Estoril

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Sporting CP

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Queens Park Rangers vs. Leed United

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Dynamo Dresden

swiss super league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – FC Basel vs. St. Gallen

fifa club world cup

8 a.m. – Telemundo – Pachuca vs. Wydad Casablanbca

11:30 a.m. – NBC Universo – Al Jazira vs. Urawa Reds

Sunday

english premier league

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Arsenal

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Everton

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Manchester City

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Málaga

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Atletico Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. TSG Hoffenheim

12 p.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Hellas Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Benevento

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Crotone

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Bologna

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Olympique Lyonnais

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Saint Etienne

portuguese primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. Pacos de Ferreira

liga mx liguilla final

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. MSV Duisburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Arminir Bielefeld

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

swiss super league

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Young Boys vs. Grasshopper

turkish super league

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs. Besiktas

uruguayan premier division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. Defensor Sporting