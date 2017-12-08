This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Two storied English rivalries are the main attracting this weekend among the soccering world.
Sunday afternoon treats us fans to two of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League as Everton takes on Liverpool before the all important Manchester Derby puts leaders Manchester City against second place Manchester United. United will look to hand their arch rivals their first loss of the Premier League season in this must see match.
Outside the British Isles, Italian title challengers face off as Juventus welcomes Inter Milan into the Allianz Stadium with the top spot in Serie A on the line.
In Spain, Real Madrid faces another difficult home test with Sevilla coming to town, and Barcelona heads down the Mediterranean coast to face Villarreal on the road.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain look to recover from their first two losses of the season on Saturday when they host Lille.
Plus, while MLS crowns its champion on Saturday, Monterrey and Tigres UANL battle for the Liga MX Apertura crown in the second leg of that final on Sunday.
Overall, there’s a lot of soccer for you to watch this weekend, here’s the full slate of games available:
Friday
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Las Palmsas
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg
portuguese primeira liga
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Rio Ave vs. Moreirense
Saturday
english premier league
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Chelsea
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
12:30 p.m. – Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
mls cup final
4 p.m. – ESPN – Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Eibar
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Leganes
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Celta Vigo
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – RB Leipzig vs. Mainz
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. VfL Wolfsburg
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke 04
italian serie a
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Sampdoria
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Troyes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Caen
portuguese primeira liga
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Estoril
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Sporting CP
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Queens Park Rangers vs. Leed United
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Dynamo Dresden
swiss super league
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – FC Basel vs. St. Gallen
fifa club world cup
8 a.m. – Telemundo – Pachuca vs. Wydad Casablanbca
11:30 a.m. – NBC Universo – Al Jazira vs. Urawa Reds
Sunday
english premier league
7 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Arsenal
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Everton
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Málaga
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Atletico Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. SC Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
12 p.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Fiorentina
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Hellas Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Benevento
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Crotone
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Bologna
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Olympique Lyonnais
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Nice
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Saint Etienne
portuguese primeira liga
1 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. Pacos de Ferreira
liga mx liguilla final
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs. MSV Duisburg
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Arminir Bielefeld
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
swiss super league
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Young Boys vs. Grasshopper
turkish super league
11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs. Besiktas
uruguayan premier division
5 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. Defensor Sporting
So by this schedule Dortmund play 2 games at the same time tomorrow
