This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Premier League is heading into its busy holiday season and it keeps giving us plenty of must see television.

This week’s offering is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, fresh off their 15th consecutive Premier League victory, returning home to welcome top four challengers Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium. City are 11 points clear atop the Premier League table and show no signs of slowing down as they continue to topple large club after large club. This time, it’s Spurs getting in their way as the look to continue their unbeaten record.

The Club World Cup upsets the normal flow of club fixtures over the weekend in the Middle East. The final is this weekend and Real Madrid looks to win its second consecutive title when they take on Copa Libertadores champions Gremio of Brazil on Saturday.

Back in Europe, each of the teams contesting for the top spots in Italy are all facing lesser opponents. AS Roma, Torino, Juventus, and Napoli all have televised matches this week.

In a slightly lighter Spanish slate, Barcelona looks to keep their five point lead atop La Liga intact when they take on Deportivo La Coruna.

Overall, it’s a busy weekend of soccer action, and here’s the entire list of matches you can watch:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Levante

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hamburg SV

ligue 1

2:5pm – beIN Sports – St. Etienne vs. AS Monaco

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m – NBC Universo – Stoke City vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Huddersfield Town

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

la liga

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Valencia

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atlético Madrid vs. Alavés

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FC Koln vs. VfL Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Werder Bremen vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, Univision Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Udinese

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Torino vs. Napoli

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Cagliari

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Stade Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Metz

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. SC Amiens

fifa club world cup

9 a.m. – Telemundo, NBC Universo – Al Jazira vs. Pachuca

12 p.m. – Telemundo – Real Madrid vs. Gremio

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Estoril vs. Deportivo Aves

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Belenenses

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Sunderland vs. Fulham

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Hull City

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FC Nurnberg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Arminia Bielefeld

Sunday

english premier league

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Getafe

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruna

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. Bayer Leverkusem

12 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Bologna vs. Juventus

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Chiveo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Genoa

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. SPAL

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Lazio

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Angers

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Protimonense

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Tondela vs. Benfica

swiss super league

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Grasshopper vs. FC Basel

turkish super league

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Osmanlispor

venezuelan premier division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Deportivo Lara vs. Monagas

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Greuther Furth vs. Darmstadt 98

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Dynamo Dresden