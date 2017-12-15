This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Premier League is heading into its busy holiday season and it keeps giving us plenty of must see television.
This week’s offering is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, fresh off their 15th consecutive Premier League victory, returning home to welcome top four challengers Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium. City are 11 points clear atop the Premier League table and show no signs of slowing down as they continue to topple large club after large club. This time, it’s Spurs getting in their way as the look to continue their unbeaten record.
The Club World Cup upsets the normal flow of club fixtures over the weekend in the Middle East. The final is this weekend and Real Madrid looks to win its second consecutive title when they take on Copa Libertadores champions Gremio of Brazil on Saturday.
Back in Europe, each of the teams contesting for the top spots in Italy are all facing lesser opponents. AS Roma, Torino, Juventus, and Napoli all have televised matches this week.
In a slightly lighter Spanish slate, Barcelona looks to keep their five point lead atop La Liga intact when they take on Deportivo La Coruna.
Overall, it’s a busy weekend of soccer action, and here’s the entire list of matches you can watch:
Friday
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Levante
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hamburg SV
ligue 1
2:5pm – beIN Sports – St. Etienne vs. AS Monaco
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
Saturday
english premier league
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Southampton
10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
10 a.m – NBC Universo – Stoke City vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Huddersfield Town
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
la liga
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Valencia
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atlético Madrid vs. Alavés
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FC Koln vs. VfL Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Werder Bremen vs. Mainz
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, Univision Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim
italian serie a
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Udinese
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Torino vs. Napoli
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Cagliari
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Stade Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Guingamp
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Metz
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. SC Amiens
fifa club world cup
9 a.m. – Telemundo, NBC Universo – Al Jazira vs. Pachuca
12 p.m. – Telemundo – Real Madrid vs. Gremio
portuguese primeira liga
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Estoril vs. Deportivo Aves
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Belenenses
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Sunderland vs. Fulham
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Hull City
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FC Nurnberg
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Arminia Bielefeld
Sunday
english premier league
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Getafe
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Espanyol
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruna
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. Bayer Leverkusem
12 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Bologna vs. Juventus
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Chiveo Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Genoa
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. SPAL
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Lazio
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Angers
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Bordeaux
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Olympique Marseille
portuguese primeira liga
1 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Protimonense
3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Tondela vs. Benfica
swiss super league
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Grasshopper vs. FC Basel
turkish super league
11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Osmanlispor
venezuelan premier division
5 p.m. – GolTV – Deportivo Lara vs. Monagas
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Greuther Furth vs. Darmstadt 98
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Holstein Kiel
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Dynamo Dresden
Third game in a row that Bobby Wood did not dress. Anyone know anything? Injury? Benched for an attitude adjustment?
LikeLike