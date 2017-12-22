This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The holiday season may lead to a light weekend in terms of quantity of matches is concerned, but soccer fans around the world get some fantastic early Christmas presents.

Fans can get up early to find the latest edition of El Clasico underneath their Christmas trees to highlight the hail of soccer gifts this weekend.

Barcelona enters this match 11 points clear of their arch rivals Real Madrid. However, the last time the two clubs met was in the Spanish Super Cup, when Real wiped the floor with the La Liga leaders over two legs.

Over in England, the Premier League is just getting started with a busy weekend of action. A Friday thriller between Arsenal and Liverpool gets the slate started and it concludes with a Saturday clash between Leicester City and Manchester United.

Italy also refuses to take the weekend before Christmas off. They have a full slate of matches highlighted by Juventus and AS Roma in their primetime finale on Saturday.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on television and streaming this weekend:

Friday

english premier league

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Liverpool

la liga

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Athletic Bilbao

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Bologna

2:45 p;m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Fiorentina

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – CNBC – West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. – NBC – Leicester City vs. Manchester United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs. Villarreal

12;30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Celta Vigo

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Crotone

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Sampdoria

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Benevento

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Torino

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Hellas Verona

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. AS Roma

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Sunday

turkish super league

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Galatasaray vs. Goztepe