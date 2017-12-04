This Week's Soccer on TV

The Champions League group stage comes to a close this week with several team still fighting for a place in the knockout rounds.

Manchester United is perhaps the biggest club still vying for a spot n the round of 16. They face a big match against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford, where the winner will have a leg up on qualification. The Red Devils are three points clear of elimination, and would need some help from Benfica against FC Basel if they fail to take any points against their Russian visitors.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund may be out of the competition already, but they can at least finish on a high note with a good performance when they face Real Madrid on the road.

The Europa League also closes it’s group campaign on Thursday. Arsenal has won their group already, but their opponents, BATE Borisov, have it all on the line as they are one point and two places behind of a spot in the round of 32.

Here’s the full batch of soccer on television this week, including a small Serie A and La Liga appetizer on Monday:

Monday

La liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Alaves

Italian Serie A

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Crotone vs. Udinese

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Hellas Verona vs. Genoa

Tuesday

UEFA Champions league

2:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Sporting CP

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow

2:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes, ESPN3 – Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Olympiakos vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Celtic vs. Anderlecht

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Benfica vs. Basel

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – AS Roma vs. FK Qarabag

Wednesday

UEFA Champions league

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:45 p.m. – FS2, ESPN Deportes – Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Maribor vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL Nicosia

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FC Porto vs. AS Monaco

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Napoli

FIFA Club World Cup

12 p.m. – NBC Universo – Al Jazira vs. Auckland City

Thursday

europa league

1 p.m. – Fox Sports Networks – Rijeka vs. AC Milan

1 p.m. – FS2 – Atalanta vs. Olympique Lyonnais

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus – Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Austria Wien vs. AEK Athens

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Dynamo Kiev vs. Partizan Belgrade

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Slavia Prague vs. FC Astana

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Young Boys vs. Skenderbeu Korce

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Sporting Braga

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Apollon vs. Everton

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Zlin vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Copenhagen vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

3:05 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov

3:05 p.m. – FS2 – Red Star Belgrade vs. FC Koln

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Olympique Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg

3:05 p.m. – ESPN3 – Real Sociedad vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

3:05 p.m. – ESPN3 – Vitesse vs. Nice

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Konyaspor

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Viktoria Plzen

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Vardar vs. Rosenborg

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Zulte-Waregem vs. Lazio

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Zorya Luhansk vs. Athletic Bilbao

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin vs. Ostersunds FK