Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool add Van Dijk, Di Maria eyeing Barca move and more

Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool add Van Dijk, Di Maria eyeing Barca move and more

Featured

Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool add Van Dijk, Di Maria eyeing Barca move and more

Transfer season continues with some big-name stars linked with big-money moves.

Liverpool finalized the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. (REPORT)

Angel di Maria is reportedly edging closer to a move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois is reportedly interested in a move to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Swansea City has hired former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on a short-term contract until the end of the season. (REPORT)

Borussia Monchengbladbach is reportedly pushing to sign Reece Oxford on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Barcelona fullback Aleix Vidal would welcome a switch to Roma, according to his agent. (REPORT)

Hebei China Fortune is reportedly interested in signing Mario Mandzukic. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look at the Top 10 USMNT goals of 2017. (READ)

Which candidate would you vote for in the U.S. Soccer presidential race? (READ)

IFK Goteborg is looking to add Mix Diskerud on a permanent deal. (READ)

Kekuta Manneh finalized a move to Pachuca. (READ)

, European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home