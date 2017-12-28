Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool add Van Dijk, Di Maria eyeing Barca move and more

Transfer season continues with some big-name stars linked with big-money moves.

Liverpool finalized the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. (REPORT)

Angel di Maria is reportedly edging closer to a move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois is reportedly interested in a move to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Swansea City has hired former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on a short-term contract until the end of the season. (REPORT)

Borussia Monchengbladbach is reportedly pushing to sign Reece Oxford on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Barcelona fullback Aleix Vidal would welcome a switch to Roma, according to his agent. (REPORT)

Hebei China Fortune is reportedly interested in signing Mario Mandzukic. (REPORT)

