Thursday Kickoff: Man City after Van Dijk, Liverpool eye Kovacic and more

Transfer season continues to heat up with some Premier League teams linked with big January moves.

Manchester City is reportedly interested in signing Virgil van Dijk or Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly eyeing Mateo Kovacic as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Henrikh Mikhitaryan’s habit of “disappearing” is what has kept him from dressing for Manchester United in recent weeks. (READ)

Javier Mascherano could reportedly consider a move to Manuel Pellegrini’s Hebei China Fortune in China. (REPORT)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere says Mario Balotelli could leave the club if the team doesn’t qualify for European competition. (REPORT)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly may require surgery on a groin injury that has been keeping him out of action. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Atlanta United made a record-breaking move for Darlington Nagbe. (READ)

LAFC is reportedly making a push to add Sacha Kljestan from the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

There were plenty of moves and signing across MLS. (READ)

Timmy Chandler headlined Tuesday’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

Kip Colvey and Clement Diop were selected in Wednesday’s Waiver Draft. (READ)

David Beckham’s ownership group reportedly underwent a major shuffle. (READ)