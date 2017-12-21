Thursday Kickoff: Man City leading chase for Sanchez, Barca still after Coutinho and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | December 21, 2017 9:00 am ET

With January looming, big transfer rumors lead Thursday’s news.

Despite interest from PSG, Alexis Sanchez is reportedly in favor of a move to Manchester City during the summer. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly hoping to wrap up a deal for Philippe Coutinho in early January and the club has reportedly finalized contract terms with the Liverpool midfielder. (REPORT)

Following the firing of Swansea City manager Paul Clement, Ryan Giggs says he is not interested in taking over at the Welsh club. (REPORT)

Mario Balotelli says he hopes to someday return to AC Milan or Manchester City. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in moves for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner, who will join the team on Jan. 1. (REPORT)

