Thursday Kickoff: Man City leading chase for Sanchez, Barca still after Coutinho and more

Thursday Kickoff: Man City leading chase for Sanchez, Barca still after Coutinho and more

Featured

Thursday Kickoff: Man City leading chase for Sanchez, Barca still after Coutinho and more

With January looming, big transfer rumors lead Thursday’s news.

Despite interest from PSG, Alexis Sanchez is reportedly in favor of a move to Manchester City during the summer. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly hoping to wrap up a deal for Philippe Coutinho in early January and the club has reportedly finalized contract terms with the Liverpool midfielder. (REPORT)

Following the firing of Swansea City manager Paul Clement, Ryan Giggs says he is not interested in taking over at the Welsh club. (REPORT)

Mario Balotelli says he hopes to someday return to AC Milan or Manchester City. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in moves for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner, who will join the team on Jan. 1. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

MLS confirmed Nashville’s expansion team. (READ)

U.S. Soccer confirmed the list of eight presidential candidates. (READ)

Weston McKennie headlined Tuesday’s Americans Abroad action. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes signed a DP forward to headline Wednesday’s moves. (READ)

, European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home