Tim Ream scores in Fulham win

Tim Ream isn’t known for his goalscoring, but the Fulham defender stepped up for a Boxing Day goal in a Fulham win.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender scored the first of four goals on Tuesday for Fulham in a 4-2 win over Cardiff City. The goal was Ream’s second since joining Fulham in in 2015 and the third of his club career.

Ream’s finish was a header from open play as Fulham took the lead int he 12th minute. Following a headed pass from Kevin McDonald, Ream provided the finish to score Fulham’s opener in the eventual victory.

With the win, Ream and Fulham sit 11th in the Championship, six points out of a playoff place.