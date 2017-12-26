Tim Ream scores in Fulham win

Tim Ream isn’t known for his goalscoring, but the Fulham defender stepped up for a Boxing Day goal in a Fulham win.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender scored the first of four goals on Tuesday for Fulham in a 4-2 win over Cardiff City. The goal was Ream’s second since joining Fulham in in 2015 and the third of his club career.
Ream’s finish was a header from open play as Fulham took the lead int he 12th minute. Following a headed pass from Kevin McDonald, Ream provided the finish to score Fulham’s opener in the eventual victory.
With the win, Ream and Fulham sit 11th in the Championship, six points out of a playoff place.
Funny when a youngster plays well in Championship it’s a clear sign they deserve nat team call up. When a vet plays well crickets because everyone knows Ream is awful.
probably because you’re in the minority with regards to that opinion…..if you’re referring to a few bad moments with the NT, should we also say Cameron and Brooks suck too because they’ve had bad moments for the Nats as well?? Don’t be a hypocrite, it’s christmas!
You will seldom get starting spot in a Championship team if you are “awful”. You will also always play a little bit different and sometimes better on a club team as opposed to a national team becasue you are more aware of movements off the ball of teammates who you play with regularly. In the merry-go-round that was the back line of the USMNT in ’16 and ’17 , many players played well below what they were capable of due to the many changes Klinsmann and Arena made to the back line, sometimes because of injury, sometimes out of choice, and unfortunately mad more wrong choices than the correct one in WCQ. The simple fact is players play better in a system they are familiar with, and the players they are familiar with.
Ronniet perhaps you misunderstood or I misunderstood yours. I was pointing out the hypocrisy of many posters who complained loudly that Ream was getting call ups despite being a consistent starting cb for Fulham, but then also complained that Hyndman wasn’t being called after a few spot starts due to injuries with Fulham. The same could be said of Gooch and Parks. Most people seem to want a complete overhaul of the roster, but I fear the fan base will grow tired of this next crop of “stars” by the time the next WC comes around and will be calling for Pulisic and McKinney to retire.
