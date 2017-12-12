Tuesday Kickoff: Arsenal make one final offer to Ozil, Real Madrid interested in Salah and more

While one Premier League star’s contract situation remains up in the air, one of the league’s top players is drawing interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal is reportedly set to make one final offer to try and re-sign Mesut Ozil. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in making a move for Mohammed Salah. (REPORT)

Andre-Pierre Gignac says he’d like to remain at Tigres for the rest of his career. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Olivier Giroud remains a “very important” player for Arsenal while adding that he hopes he can hold on to the forward through January. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba says his heart told him to choose a return to Manchester United over a move to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Fernando Torres says he hopes to remain at Atletico Madrid for many years despite the imminent arrival of Diego Costa. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

