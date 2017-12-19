Tuesday Kickoff: Mkhitaryan linked with Dortmund return, English clubs eye Lozano and more

A big star could join Christian Pulisic in the Borussia Dortmund attack while a Mexican star is drawing Premier League attention.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly in line for a return to Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Mexican star Hirving Lozano. (REPORT)

Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho are reportedly nearing new deals with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Arjen Robben will miss Wednesday’s clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund due to a thigh issue. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also doubtful to feature after picking up a muscle injury in Monday’s training session. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly struggling to figure out a knee issue that is continuing to bother Marouane Fellaini. (REPORT)

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking Raheem Sterling as part of a hate crime. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Laurent Blanc claimed he rejected approaches over the USMNT job. (READ)

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati refuted Blanc’s claims, saying the federation has yet to contact any potential candidates. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez was named to the Liga MX Best XI. (READ)

Toronto FC was matched up against the Colorado Rapids to headline the CCL draw. (READ)

The Portland Timbers officially hired Giovanni Savarese as head coach. (READ)

TFC signed Ayo Akinola as a Homegrown player. (READ)

The LA Galaxy acquired the rights to David Bingham while Orlando City made a series of moves. (READ)

Brooks Lennon is reportedly set to sign a new deal with Real Salt Lake. (READ)