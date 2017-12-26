Tuesday Kickoff: Mkhitaryan to Dortmund unlikely, Aguero concerned over Man City future and more

Following rumors of a reunion, a Borussia Dortmund executive stated his doubt that the club could sign one of its former stars.

Borussia Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says says a move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unlikely and would require a “great deal of imagination”. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero is reportedly concerned regarding his future with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Following Manchester City’s 16th consecutive league win, Pep Guardiola says his team is not focusing on surpassing his own record of 19 set during his tenure with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Following Gary Monk’s exit, Tony Pulis has been named Middlesbrough manager. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly ready to make a major bid for Bordeaux forward Malcom. (REPORT)

After previously featuring on loan at Real Betis, Chelsea winger Charly Musonda is reportedly a target of the Spanish club. (REPORT)