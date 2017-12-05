Tuesday Kickoff: Pogba suspended, Man United interested in Rose and more

Manchester United headlines Tuesday’s news for a big suspension and a potential big transfer deal.

Paul Pogba will serve a three-game ban for his red card against Arsenal, as Manchester United will not appeal the suspension. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in a big-money move for Danny Rose. (REPORT)

Despite differing opinions over Real Madrid’s squad depth, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are on good terms, according to the Spanish defender. (REPORT)

Tottenham is reportedly interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. (REPORT)

Sergi Roberto says he is “on track” for a new deal with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro says Stephen N’Zonzi’s recent trip to London was for the midfielder to visit his son, not because of recent reports linking the Frenchman to Arsenal. (REPORT)

Sven-Goran Eriksson has emerged as a candidate to become head coach of Australia, who will decide on a World Cup manager by mid-February. (REPORT)

QPR technical director Chris Ramsey says “institutional racism” remains a problem in soccer when it comes to the hiring of minority managers and coaches. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati has decided not to run for re-election. (READ)

Diego Valeri has been named MLS MVP. (READ)

Giuseppe Rossi has signed with Genoa. (READ)

John Brooks and Jonathan Gonzalez headlined the Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind. (READ)

SUM president Kathy Carter is set to run for U.S. Soccer president. (READ)