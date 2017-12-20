U.S. Soccer formally announces eight presidential candidates

The field of candidates to replace Sunil Gulati as U.S. Soccer president is eight.

Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are all officially in the running after completing a background check and receiving a letter of nomination from three organization members.

Martino, Caligiuri, Solo and Wynalda have playing experience at the national team level.

Cordeiro has experience within U.S. Soccer, most recently as vice president,, while Carter has held the title of president for Soccer United Marketing.

Winograd is a former collegiate soccer player with a law background, while Gans is brings a business and law background with his candidacy.

Paul Lapointe, the conference manager of the UPSL’s Northeast Conference, announced his candidacy last fall, but failed to satisfy the final requirements to get on the ballot.

The election for U.S. Soccer president will be held on February 10 in Orlando during the U.S. Soccer National Council Meeting.

  • I scored three goals in one game

    Vote for Hope, anyone who is related to some who can make the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs has my vote.

  • therealchicagopete

    Say congrats to Kathy Carter. She will have the backing of the corporate big wigs and apparently that’s what US Soccer wants. Hopefully they can make a expert panel just under the new president or have a manager under the president who makes the soccer decisions. We do not need a president who does not have a high level of soccer experience making important decisions on our highest level. That seems like a no-brainer.

