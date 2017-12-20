U.S. Soccer formally announces eight presidential candidates

The field of candidates to replace Sunil Gulati as U.S. Soccer president is eight.

Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are all officially in the running after completing a background check and receiving a letter of nomination from three organization members.

Martino, Caligiuri, Solo and Wynalda have playing experience at the national team level.

Cordeiro has experience within U.S. Soccer, most recently as vice president,, while Carter has held the title of president for Soccer United Marketing.

Winograd is a former collegiate soccer player with a law background, while Gans is brings a business and law background with his candidacy.

Paul Lapointe, the conference manager of the UPSL’s Northeast Conference, announced his candidacy last fall, but failed to satisfy the final requirements to get on the ballot.

The election for U.S. Soccer president will be held on February 10 in Orlando during the U.S. Soccer National Council Meeting.