UCL Tuesday Rewind: Bayern defeats PSG, Atletico draws Chelsea, and more

The final match day in 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday with several sides looking to claim spots in the next round.

The top fixture saw Bayern Munich host PSG knowing a lopsided win would see the Germans claim top spot in their group. PSG thumped Bayern 3-0 earlier in the competition, and was looking to bounce back from a weekend loss in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid traveled to Chelsea, while Manchester United faced a home clash with CSKA Moscow. Celtic hosted Anderlecht knowing a point would see them qualify for the Europa League Round of 32.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s action in Europe’s top club competition:

Bayern Munich 3 – Paris Saint-Germain 1

Bayern Munich exacted revenge on PSG at home, defeating the Ligue 1 leaders 3-1. Robert Lewandowski’s opener came in the eighth minute from close range. Corentin Tolisso headed in Bayern’s second prior to halftime. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 50th-minute for PSG, as the Frenchman headed home Edinson Cavani’s assist. Tolisso’s second goal of the evening came in the 69th-minute from a right-footed finish. Despite their win, Bayern finished as runners-up in Group B on goal difference. PSG topped the group with a +21 goal differential.

Chelsea 1 – Atletico Madrid 1

Atletico Madrid knew a victory on Tuesday would put them in good shape to make the Round of 16. Diego Simeone’s side fought hard but ultimately fell short, drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Saul Niguez’s header gave Atletico a 1-0 advantage after the halftime break. However the lead was not held as an Stefan Savic own goal gave Chelsea a share of the points. Jan Oblak made six saves in the road loss for Atletico. Chelsea finishes second in Group C after Roma’s 1-0 win at Qarabag.

Here’s a rundown of all of Tuesday’s UCL results:

AS Roma 1 – FK Qarabag 0

Olympiakos 0 – Juventus 2

Benfica 0 – Basel 2

Manchester United 2 – CSKA Moscow 1

Celtic 0 – Anderlecht 1

Barcelona 2 – Sporting Lisbon 0

Manchester United, Basel, PSG, Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus, Roma, and Chelsea all qualify for the knockout stage.

CSKA Moscow, Celtic, Atletico Madrid, and Sporting Lisbon all drop into the Europa League Round of 32.