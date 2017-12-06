UEFA Champions League Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

Christian Pulisic’s Champions League campaign comes to a close this afternoon when Borussia Dortmund heads to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in their group stage finale. While they are eliminated from the Champions League, Dortmund do still have something to play for. They currently sit in third place in Group H, which would net them a Europa League knockout round spot should they hang onto it.

Also out there today is Liverpool looking for seal the top spot in Group E with a win over visiting Spartak Moscow. Italian leaders Napoli looking to rescue their European ambitions with a win over Feyenoord Rotterdam, and RB Leipzig looking to leap over FC Porto for the second knockout round spot in Group G.

Here’s the full lineup of Champions League matches this afternoon. Feel free to share your thoughts on the matches in the comments below.

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:45 p.m. – FS2, ESPN Deportes – Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Maribor vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL Nicosia

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FC Porto vs. AS Monaco

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Napoli