USMNT scheduled to face France in summer friendly

USMNT scheduled to face France in summer friendly

U.S. Men's National Team

USMNT scheduled to face France in summer friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s summer plans are starting to come together.

According to a tweet from the French national team, the USMNT are in line to take on France in Lyon on June 9.

The match has not been officially announced by U.S. Soccer yet, but it should be in the near future.

The scheduling of the France game appears to give us a hint at the USMNT’s scheduling tactics before the World Cup. Instead of the proposed idea of a tournament with other nations that failed to qualify, the USMNT will apparently take part in friendlies against qualified nations.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home