USMNT scheduled to face France in summer friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s summer plans are starting to come together.

According to a tweet from the French national team, the USMNT are in line to take on France in Lyon on June 9.

Et voilà les 5 prochains matchs des Bleus avant la Coupe du Monde 2018!👊 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/odpBhWztFG — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) December 7, 2017

The match has not been officially announced by U.S. Soccer yet, but it should be in the near future.

The scheduling of the France game appears to give us a hint at the USMNT’s scheduling tactics before the World Cup. Instead of the proposed idea of a tournament with other nations that failed to qualify, the USMNT will apparently take part in friendlies against qualified nations.