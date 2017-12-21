USWNT to host third annual SheBelieves Cup in 2018

The SheBelieves Cup is returning to American soil in 2018 for the third consecutive year.
U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday that the U.S. Women’s National Team will participate in the tournament, which is slated to take place March 1 through March 7 this coming year. Three of the nation’s top teams will be joining the USWNT in this international soccer competition.
Second-ranked Germany, third-ranked England, and sixth-ranked France will once again join the top-ranked United States. The competition will feature a total of six matches that will occur at three different venues over a seven-day period.
The United States, who finished fourth in this past year’s edition will look to claim their first SheBelieves Cup since the inaugural one in 2016.
The U.S. will open their schedule against Germany on March 1 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, before taking on France at Red Bull Arena three days later. The tournament will conclude on March 7 at Orlando City Stadium, as USA faces England.
This is a good Tournament to have, as it can tell you just how good a team
you have and just who is capable of holding their own with the top teams in the
world. However, I would rather have a Women’s version of the Copa America
as it would present more of an incentive to win, and with Brazil, Canada, and
Mexico in the field, it would be VERY competitive. But we should really have both!!!
Strongly disagree that a Copa America would be better. Canada and Mexico are packed with Americans who couldn’t cut it with the WNT and only took Canada & Mexico as backup choices. I’ve read accounts of US college girls who responded to Mexico’s call-up and they can’t even speak Spanish
