Veron, Carrasco, Mallace selected in Stage 2 of MLS Re-Entry Draft

D.C. United poached one of their biggest rival’s attacking midfielders in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Thursday.

D.C. took Gonzalo Veron with the second selection in the draft. The Black and Red still have to negotiate a contract with the Argentinian midfielder who scored 10 goals during his three years with the New York Red Bulls.

“We are excited to draft a player as talented as Gonzalo Verón. We know he’s received some interest internationally so we look forward to working with him to try to reach an agreement for 2018,” said D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper.

With the first pick in Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, the LA Galaxy took Servando Carrasco from Orlando City.

Carrasco has played for four franchises in MLS, including the Seattle Sounders from 2011-2013 where he played under current Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid.

LAFC also added another player to its roster on Thursday by selecting midfielder Calum Mallace from the Seattle Sounders.

The other 20 MLS teams opted to pass in the second stage of the Re-Entry Draft.

A total of seven players were selected over the last two weeks in both stages of the Re-Entry Draft and the Waiver Draft.