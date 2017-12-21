Veron, Carrasco, Mallace selected in Stage 2 of MLS Re-Entry Draft

D.C. United poached one of their biggest rival’s attacking midfielders in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Thursday.
D.C. took Gonzalo Veron with the second selection in the draft. The Black and Red still have to negotiate a contract with the Argentinian midfielder who scored 10 goals during his three years with the New York Red Bulls.
“We are excited to draft a player as talented as Gonzalo Verón. We know he’s received some interest internationally so we look forward to working with him to try to reach an agreement for 2018,” said D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper.
With the first pick in Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, the LA Galaxy took Servando Carrasco from Orlando City.
Carrasco has played for four franchises in MLS, including the Seattle Sounders from 2011-2013 where he played under current Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid.
LAFC also added another player to its roster on Thursday by selecting midfielder Calum Mallace from the Seattle Sounders.
The other 20 MLS teams opted to pass in the second stage of the Re-Entry Draft.
A total of seven players were selected over the last two weeks in both stages of the Re-Entry Draft and the Waiver Draft.
Glad to offload Veron. What a disappointing stay. I know it’s all about youth development for NYRB but come on let’s get a couple stars! Let’s use the new TAM!
LikeLike
What’s a re-entry draft? Is this another alternate universe Mickey Mouse league make believe Garber nonsense?
LikeLike
Red bulls need championship signings not loose more players. Fire marsch. Red bulls not making playoffs
LikeLike
Veron did not perform like a DP should. Losing him should not hurt the Red Bull and will help them if they can sign a DP who will simply play up to expectations.
LikeLike
I blame the coach. This is a player that performed at the world stage!how is it that in mls he’s continually played out of position is mls and only comes off the bench. his hunger for the game and ability to impose his will on games is what helped red bulls inch into playoffs. People need to be honest with marsch! He is is a .500 coach at best whose tactically weak and does not play to the teams strengths.
LikeLike