Wednesday Kickoff: Arsenal set for 'busy' January, Fellaini unsure of Man United future and more

With January looming, transfer rumors continue for the Premier League’s big clubs.

Arsenal is set to offer Jack Wilshere a new contract ahead of what Arsene Wenger expects to be a “busy” January. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United has not spent the money to compete with a team like Manchester City, who the manager added “buy the full-backs for the price of strikers.” (REPORT)

Marouane Fellaini says he is unsure of his future with Manchester United. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he’d love to work with Arturo Vidal again after previously managing the Bayern Munich midfielder while with Juventus. (REPORT)

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says Philippe Coutinho would not regret a move to the La Liga club. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Tim Ream scored the opening goal of Fulham’s win over Cardiff City. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers also put in a solid performance to headline Americans Abroad. (READ)

Harry Kane scored a historic goal to lead Boxing Day action. (READ)

Christian Pulisic was reunited with his dog for Christmas thanks to the efforts of two fans. (READ)