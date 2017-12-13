Wednesday Kickoff: Dortmund not selling Aubameyang, Willian happy at Chelsea and more

With January looming, transfer rumors are beginning to fly.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly will not sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January window. (REPORT)

Despite links to Manchester United, Willian insists he’s happy to remain at Chelsea. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says a transfer abroad is something that is “in the back of my mind”. (REPORT)

Chelsea has reportedly entered the race to sign Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

West Ham boss David Moyes says Jack Wilshere is a player that the club will look at adding in January. (REPORT)

Following reports stating that Gianluigi Donnarumma was once again pushing for an exit, AC Milan boss Genarro Gattuso played down speculation that the goalkeeper could leave. (REPORT)

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Serge Gnabry will return to the club following his loan spell with Hoffenheim. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The Portland Timbers are reportedly set to hire Giovanni Savarese. (READ)

In Tuesday’s Expansion Draft, LAFC added Marco Urena, Latif Blessing and Tyler Miller. (READ)

LAFC swapped their last two picks, Raheem Edwards and Jukka Raitala, for Laurent Ciman. (READ)

NYCFC unveiled the club’s proposal for a stadium in Belmont. (READ)

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca fell to Gremio in Tuesday’s Club World Cup semifinal. (READ)