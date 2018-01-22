A look back at the 2018 MLS Draft

The 2018 MLS Draft is in the books.

It started with Los Angeles FC taking Joao Moutinho with the first overall pick, end ended with defending champions Toronto FC taking Gonzaga defender Ben White with the 92nd overall selection.

In one of the many trades to take place leading up to, and including, draft day, LAFC was able to snag two of the top three picks in the first round. Their pick of Moutinho was complimented University of the Pacific defender Tristan Blackmon as they look to complete their inaugural roster.

All in all, 83 collegiate soccer players were taken by all 23 MLS teams. Eleven third and fourth round picks were passed, beginning with Real Salt Lake with the fifth pick in the third round (51st overall). RSL would pass on a total of three picks on day two of the draft.

SBI was able to catch up with many potential future MLS stars throughout the weekend, as well as the teams that made the biggest moves. Here is a look back at all of our MLS Draft coverage:

Jon Bakero is hoping to show the Fire they are right to have faith in him. (READ)

Alex Roldan is excited to play for the same club as his brother Christian. (READ)

Brad Friedel’s first draft with the Revs filled plenty of holes. (READ)

Minnesota United’s trade filled draft was highlighted by selecting Mason Toye. (READ)

Bob Bradley is pleased with LAFC’s first draft, but still wants more talent. (READ)

Speaking of LAFC, their first pick, Joao Moutinho, is ecstatic to start his pro career. (READ)

Ghanaian prospects Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi are reunited at FC Dallas. (READ)

You can also look at all of SBI’s pre-draft coverage:

Wisconsin forward Chris Mueller is looking to make the jump to MLS after a standout senior season. (READ)

Generation Adidas prospect Mo Adams only has two college seasons under his belt, but the Syracuse midfielder is ready to rise to the pro ranks. (READ)

Forward turned fullback Tristan Blackmon is looking to become the University of the Pacific’s first ever MLS Draft selection. (READ)

North Carolina forward Alan Winn grew up significantly in college soccer and is now ready for MLS. (READ)

The University of Michigan’s Ghanaian born forward Francis Atuahene is a Generation Adidas signing and one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. (READ)

Spanish born forward Jon Bakero displayed great leadership in his senior season at Wake Forest. (READ)

Forward Ema Twumasi left Ghana in his teens to pursue his soccer career, and now he’s ready to turn pro after a successful spell at Wake Forest. (READ)

Finally, Here’s a roundup of each pick in all four rounds of the draft:

2018 MLS Draft Results

first round