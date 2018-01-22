A look back at the 2018 MLS Draft

Jon Bakero is hoping to show the Fire they are right to have faith in him. (READ)
Alex Roldan is excited to play for the same club as his brother Christian. (READ)
Brad Friedel’s first draft with the Revs filled plenty of holes. (READ)
Minnesota United’s trade filled draft was highlighted by selecting Mason Toye. (READ)
Bob Bradley is pleased with LAFC’s first draft, but still wants more talent. (READ)
Speaking of LAFC, their first pick, Joao Moutinho, is ecstatic to start his pro career. (READ)
Ghanaian prospects Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi are reunited at FC Dallas. (READ)
Wisconsin forward Chris Mueller is looking to make the jump to MLS after a standout senior season. (READ)
Generation Adidas prospect Mo Adams only has two college seasons under his belt, but the Syracuse midfielder is ready to rise to the pro ranks. (READ)
Forward turned fullback Tristan Blackmon is looking to become the University of the Pacific’s first ever MLS Draft selection. (READ)
North Carolina forward Alan Winn grew up significantly in college soccer and is now ready for MLS. (READ)
The University of Michigan’s Ghanaian born forward Francis Atuahene is a Generation Adidas signing and one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. (READ)
Spanish born forward Jon Bakero displayed great leadership in his senior season at Wake Forest. (READ)
Forward Ema Twumasi left Ghana in his teens to pursue his soccer career, and now he’s ready to turn pro after a successful spell at Wake Forest. (READ)
2018 MLS Draft Results
2. LA Galaxy – Tomas Hillard-Arce – Defender, Stanford
3. LAFC – Tristan Blackmon – Defender, Pacific
4. FC Dallas – Francis Atuahene – Forward, Michigan
5. Chicago Fire – Jon Bakero – Forward, Wake Forest
6. Orlando City – Chris Mueller – Forward, Wisconsin
7. Minnesota United – Mason Toye – Forward, Indiana
8. New England Revolution – Brandon Bye – Defender, Western Michigan
9. New England Revolution – Mark Segbers – Forward, Wisconsin
10. Chicago Fire – Mo Adams – Midfielder, Syracuse
11. FC Dallas – Ema Twumasi – Forward, Wake Forest
12. San Jose Earthquakes – Paul Marie – Defender, Florida International
13. Sporting KC – Eric Dick – Goalkeeper, Butler
14. Atlanta United – Jon Gallagher – Forward, Notre Dame
15. Minnesota United – Wyatt Omsberg – Defender, Dartmouth
16. New York Red Bulls – Brian White – Midfielder/Forward, Duke
17. Vancouver Whitecaps – Justin Fiddes – Defender, Washington
18. Sporting KC – Graham Smith – Defender, Denver
19. NYCFC – Jeff Caldwell – Goalkeeper, Virginia
20. Houston Dynamo– Michael Nelson – Goalkeeper, SMU
21. Columbus Crew – Ben Lundgaard – Goalkeeper, Virginia Tech
22. Seattle Sounders– Alex Roldan – Midfielder/Forward, Seattle
23. Minnesota United – Carter Manley – Defender, Duke
second round
24. Los Angeles FC – Pot Calvet Planellas – Defender, Pittsburgh
25. Colorado via LA Galaxy – Alan Winn – Forward, North Carolina
26. Vancouver – Lucas Stauffer – Defender, Creighton
27. Colorado – Frantzdy Pierrot – Forward, Coastal Carolina
28. Toronto – Tim Kubel – Defender, Louisville
29. FC Dallas – Mauro Cichero – Forward, SMU
30. San Jose – Danny Musovski – Forward, UNLV
31. New York Red Bulls – Niko De Vera – Defender, Akron
32. Columbus – Edward Opoku – Forward, Virginia
33. Real Salt Lake – Ricky Lopez-Espin – Midfielder, Creighton
34. FC Dallas – Chris Lerna – Midfielder, Georgetown
35. San Jose – Mohamed Thiaw – Forward, Louisville
36. Atlanta United – Oliver Shannon – Midfielder, Clemson
37. Atlanta United – Gordon Wild – Forward, Maryland
38. Chicago Fire – Diego Campos – Midfielder, Clemson
39. New York Red Bulls – Tom Barlow – Midfielder, Wisconsin
40. LA Galaxy – Drew Skundrich – Midfielder, Stanford
41. Minnesota – Xavier Gomez – Midfielder, Nebraska-Omaha
42. New York City FC – AJ Paterson – Defender, Wright State
43. Houston – Mac Steeves – Forward, Providence
44. Columbus Crew – Jake Rozhansky – Midfielder, Maryland
45. Seattle – Marcus Fjortoft – Defender, Duke
46. Toronto – Drew Shepherd – Goalkeeper, Western Michigan
THIRD ROUND
47. Los Angeles FC – Jordan Jones – Forward, Oregon State
48. LA Galaxy – Nate Schultz – Defender, Akron
49. D.C. United traded to Fire – Elliot Collier – Forward, Loyola
50. Colorado Rapids – Thomas Olsen – Goalkeeper, San Diego
51. Real Salt Lake – Pass
52. New York City FC – Alex Bumpus – Defender Kentucky
53. Montreal Impact – Ken Krolicki – Midfielder, Michigan State
54. Philadelphia Union – Mike Catalano – Midfielder, Wisconsin
55. Philadelphia Union – Aidan Apodaca – Forward, Cal Baptist
56. Real Salt Lake – Pass
57. FC Dallas – Amer Sasivarevic – Midfielder, Grand Canyon
58. San Jose Earthquakes – Kevin Partida – Midfielder, UNLV
59. Houston Dynamo – Pablo Aguilar – Midfielder, Virginia
60. Montreal Impact – Pass
61. Portland Timbers – Caleb Duvernay – Defender, NC State
62. Vancouver Whitecaps – Cory Brown – Defender, Xavier
63. Portland Timbers – Timmy Mueller – Forward, Oregon State
64. Portland Timbers – Stuart Holthusen – Forward, Akron
65. New York City FC – Pass
66. Houston Dynamo – Sheldon Sullivan – Defender, Virginia
67. Columbus Crew – Luis Argudo – Midfielder Wake Forest
68. Seattle Sounders – Chris Bared – Defender, Villanova
69. Toronto FC – Andre Morrison – Defender, Hartford
fourth round
70. Atlanta United – Paul Christensen – Goalkeeper, Portland
71. D.C. United – Afonso Pinheiro – Forward, Albany
72. Colorado Rapids – Brian Iloski – Midfielder, UCLA
73. Colorado Rapids – Niki Jackson – Forward, Grand Canyon
74. D.C. United – Rafael Andrade Santos – Midfielder, VCU
75. Sporting KC – Will Bagrou – Forward Mercer
76. Montreal Impact – Pass
77. Philadelphia Union – Matt Danilack – Midfielder, Dartmouth
78. New England Revolution – Nicolas Samayoa – Defender, Florida Gulf Coast
79. Real Salt Lake – Pass
80. FC Dallas – Noah Franke – Defender, Creighton
81. San Jose Earthquakes – Pass
82. Sporting KC – Wilfred Williams – Defender, Oakland
83. New York Red Bulls – Jared Stroud – Midfielder, Colgate
84. Chicago Fire – Josh Morton — Defender, California
85. New York Red Bulls – Jose Aguinaga – Midfielder, Rider
86. Vancouver Whitecaps – Pass
87. Portland Timbers – Mamadou Guirassy – Forward, NJIT
88. New York City FC – Pass
89. Houston Dynamo – Manny Padilla – Defender, San Francisco
90. LA Galaxy – Pass
91. D.C. United – Pass
92. Toronto FC – Ben White – Defender, Gonzaga
