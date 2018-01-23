Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Julian Green, Kenny Saief, and more

While cup competitions highlight some of Europe’s bigger leagues, league action takes place in some of the smaller ones this week.

Following a month off for the winter break, the 2. Bundesliga eturns as several Americans look to feature for their respective clubs. Julian Green continues to fight for playing time as his side Greuther Furth tries to climb out of the relegation zone. Terrence Boyd and McKinze Gaines look to try and propel Darmstadt to a positive stretch of results, while Haji Wright expects to start for Sandhausen.

Elsewhere, after playing a full 90 minutes on Sunday in his league debut, Kenny Saief expects to continue as a starter for Anderlecht. Belgian leaders Club Brugge will continue to try and hold onto the top spot, as Ethan Horvath looks to fight for his starting place back.

Copa MX is also in action this week with three Americans possibly in action for their clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

FRANCE

FRENCH COUPE DE FRANCE

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Nantes on Tuesday.

Maki Tall and Tours face Metz on Wednesday.

GERMANY

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Mael Corboz and MSV Duisberg face Bochum on Tuesday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

McKenzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Kaiserslautern on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Murcielagos on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Celaya on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca on Wednesday.

BELGIUM

BELGIAN PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waasland-Beveren on Wednesday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Genk on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Thursday.