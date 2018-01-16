Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Matt Miazga, Emerson Hyndman and more

Following a busy weekend of league action, cup action takes centerstage midweek both in Europe and North America with several Americans looking to make an impact.

Emerson Hyndman will hope his side can advance in the FA Cup as they face a replay on the road at Wigan Athletic. Meanwhile, Copa MX action begins on Tuesday with several Liga MX sides involved. William Yarborough is expected to be in action for Club Leon in their road test at Tapachula, while Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna travel to Zacatecas.

Elsewhere, Matt Miagza and Vitesse Arnhem return to Eredivisie action on Tuesday as they travel to Sparta Rotterdam.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

F.A. CUP

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Tapachula on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Zacatecas on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atletico San Luis on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Quretaro face Morelia on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miagza and Vitesse Arnhem face Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday.