Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Shaq Moore, Keaton Parks and more

Following a busy holiday period, the midweek schedule is a bit bare for Americans Abroad. However, some up-and-comers and a U.S. Men’s National Team veteran do face important midweek matches.

Shaq Moore and Levante find themselves in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, where they face fellow La Liga side Espanyol on Thursday. The young American fullback made a Copa del Rey start back in November and has appeared in five La Liga matches for the Spanish club.

In England, Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Ipswich Town on Tuesday afternoon. As things stand, the club sits midtable and seven points out of a promotion playoff spot.

Finally, Keaton Parks and Benfica face a big match of their own. Benfica currently sits third in the league, three points behind Porto and Sporting CP. Benfica faces the latter on Wednesday in a clash of two Portuguese heavyweights.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Sporting CP on Wednesday.

SPAIN

COPA DEL REY

Shaq Moore and Levante face Espanyol on Thursday.

