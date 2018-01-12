Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, John Brooks, and more

The thick and fast domestic schedule continues for several of Europe’s professional leagues, with some returning this weekend from winter break.

Bundesliga action returns this weekend with several Americans looking to get back to form for their respective clubs. A pair will duke it out at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday as Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund hosts John Brooks and Wolfsburg. Dortmund will search for a better 2018 after a slow start this season, while Wolfsburg are looking to improve up the table.

Elsewhere, Timmy Chandler and Caleb Stanko will square off in Frankfurt, while Bobby Wood seeks a starting spot against Augsburg. Schalke’s Weston McKennie will hope to continue his strong season as his side clashes with RB Leipzig in Saturday’s late match.

In England, Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin will look for three points in a home date with Swansea. Bournemouth’s Emerson Hyndman faces a tough test in the form of a home clash with Arsenal a day later. After a two-goal performance in the FA Cup a weekend ago, Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj faces a different test against Aston Villa.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Swansea City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face West Ham on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Arsenal on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Aston Villa on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johansson and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Johnathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Koln on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Fernando Arce, Alejandro Guido, Michael Orozco and Club Tijuana face Necaxa on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Toluca on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face MVV Maastricht on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Sporting Braga on Saturday.