Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Pulisic and more

With plenty of Americans preparing for an upcoming friendly with the U.S. Men’s National Team against Bosnia-Herzegovina this weekend, others will remain with their clubs for league fixtures.

As January continues to push towards its final days, league and cup competitions are taking centerstage with many players looking to help their respective teams. The fourth round of the English F.A. Cup begins on Friday, with a trio of Americans still involved with their clubs. Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face a trip a trip to Hull on Saturday, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle visit Chelsea a day later.

A pair of midfielders are expected to face off against one another in Germany as Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund host Caleb Stanko and Freiburg. Bobby Wood and Hamburg face a tough test at RB Leipzig, as Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt hosts Borussia Monchengladbach. Shaq Moore will look for another start for Levante as they travel to Deportivo. Following a strong performance midweek, Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face off with Standard Liege on Sunday.

Here’s a preview of this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

F.A. CUP

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Hull City on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Barnsley on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Aron Johansson and Werder Bremen face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Regensburg on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Mael Corboz and MSV Duisberg face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen face Dresden on Sunday.

McKenzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face St. Pauli on Sunday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Paris FC on Friday.

Maki Tall and Tours face Ajaccio on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco and Club Tijuana face Puebla on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro and Friday face Morelia on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Necaxa on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Atlas on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Veracruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Deportivo on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Roda JC on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Jong AZ on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Oostende on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Belenenses on Monday.