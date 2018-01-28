Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Alfredo Morales, Timmy Chandler, and more

While a lot of eyes were on the U.S. Men’s National Team for its international friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina, other American players were strapping up for their respective clubs in North America and Europe.

The fourth round of the English FA Cup kicked off on Friday, with Danny Williams getting the start for Huddersfield Town. Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin made the bench for Newcastle in their trip to Chelsea, while Cameron Carter-Vickers started for Ipswich Town in their league match vs. Wolves.

Defender Shaq Moore was looking for a start for Levante in its La Liga fixture at Deportivo La Coruna after missing out on the last few matches. Christian Pulisic started for Borussia Dortmund in its draw against Freiburg, while Caleb Stanko made the bench. Timmy Chandler continued his impressive run of matches, starting in Eintracht Frankfurt’s home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. In Germany’s second tier, Alfredo Morales found the back of the net for FC Ingolstadt in a loss at Regensburg.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

F.A. CUP

Danny Williams started and played 36 minutes for Huddersfield Town in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday. Williams left the match with an injury.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play for Newcastle United in a 3-0 loss against Chelsea on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in a 2-1 loss against Hull City on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 victory against Barnsley on Saturday. Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Ipswich Town in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler started, added an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday. Fabian Johnson did not dress for Moenchengladbach.

Christian Pulisic started and played 67 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-2 draw against Freiburg on Saturday. Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg.

Bobby Wood started and played 77 minutes for Hamburg in a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Aron Johansson came off the bench and played two minutes for Werder Bremen in a 0-0 draw against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg in their 1-0 victory against Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes for Ingolstadt in a 3-2 loss to Regensburg on Friday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in a 0-0 draw against Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf in a 3-1 win against Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Mael Corboz did not dress for MSV Duisberg in their 3-3 draw against Heidenheim on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen in their 1-0 win against Dresden on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Darmstadt in a 1-0 win against St. Pauli on Sunday. McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Friday.

Maki Tall did not dress for Tours in a 2-1 defeat against Ajaccio on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido dressed and played 13 minutes as a substitute for Club Tijuana in a 2-0 win over Puebla on Friday. Fernando Arce and Michael Orozco did not dress for Xolos.

Jonathan Bornstein did not dress for Queretaro in a 1-0 defeat against Morelia on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca in a 3-2 defeat against Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday. Torres did not dress for Tigres.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in a 4-0 loss against Necaxa on Saturday. Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Necaxa. Landon Donovan did not dress for Leon.

Joe Corona dressed and played 11 minutes as a substitute for Club America in a 1-0 win against Atlas on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Veracruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play for Levante in a 2-2 draw against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes for Vitesse Arnhem in a 2-1 win against FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior in their 2-1 defeat against Roda JC on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes for Telstar in a 2-1 win against Jong AZ on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started, recorded an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in a 3-3 draw against Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in a 2-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren in a 3-2 win against Oostende on Sunday.