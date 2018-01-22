Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Andrija Novakovich, Timmy Chandler, and more

While several American strikers look for consistency with their respective clubs, a 21-year-old loanee continued his climb up the scoring charts in the Dutch’s second-tier. Reading loanee Andrija Novakovich netted twice for Telstar in their 4-1 home triumph over FC Eindhoven on Friday. The goals gave the forward 12 for the season, which has helped his side to a current fourth place spot. Elsewhere, Timmy Chandler found the back of the net for Frankfurt in their Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg, while Christian Pulisic started for Borussia Dortmund.

In Mexico, William Yarborough made six saves in a road clean sheet for Club Leon while Landon Donovan did not dress for his new club. Michael Orozco started for Tijuana on the road, but left with an injury in the second-half. Kenny Saief was in the starting XI for Anderlecht in their Belgium league match away from home, while DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench for Newcastle on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for AFC Bournemouth in their 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Saturday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play for Huddersfield Town in their 2-0 defeat against Stoke City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed and played 28 minutes a substitute for Newcastle United in their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed and played nine minute as a substitute for Sunderland in their 1-0 win against Hull City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 6-0 victory against Burton Albion on Saturday. Luca De La Torre dressed and played 13 minutes as a substitute for Fulham.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic started and played 85 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-1 draw against Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Friday. Klinsmann dressed but did not play for Berlin.

Bobby Wood dressed and played 34 minutes for Hamburg as a substitute in their 2-0 defeat against Koln on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach in their 2-0 win over FC Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for VfL Wolfsburg in their 3-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 86 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed and played two minutes as a substitute for Freiburg in their 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie dressed and played 20 minutes as a substitute for Schalke in their 1-1 draw against Hannover on Sunday. McKennie left with a knee injury.

Aron Johansson dressed but did not play for Werder Bremen in their 4-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca in their 3-1 win over Lobos on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in their 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul on Saturday. Landon Donovan did not dress for Club Leon.

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres in their 0-0 draw against Queretaro on Saturday. Jonathan Bornstein did not dress for Queretaro.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Necaxa in their 3-1 defeat against Guadalajara on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido dressed and played 11 minutes as substitute for Club Tijuana in their 0-0 draw against Monterrey on Saturday. Michael Orozco started for Tijuana and played 53 minutes before leaving injured. Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

Joe Corona dressed and played three minutes as a substitute for Club America in their 0-0 draw against Pumas on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna in their 1-0 victory against Morelia on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante in their 2-1 defeat against Villarreal on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and scored TWO GOALS for Reims in their 2-0 victory against FBBP on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play for Auxerre in their 3-2 victory against Orelans on Friday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes for Vitesse Arnhem in their 1-1 draw against Heerenveen on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior in their 3-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and scored TWO GOALS for Telstar in their 4-1 victory against FC Eindhoven on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 victory against Genk on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Antwerp on Sunday.

Juan Torres dressed but did not play for Lokeren in their 2-0 defeat against Gent on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress for Benfica in their 3-0 victory against GD Chaves on Saturday.