Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: DeAndre Yedlin, Geoff Cameron and more

It was a busy weekend for Americans Abroad in England as the holiday period continued with New Year’s Day action.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle took down Geoff Cameron’s Stoke City on Monday as both U.S. Men’s National Team defenders played 90 minutes. Cameron’s shift came in the midfield as the USMNT veteran made his second appearance of the weekend following a 5-0 beating against Chelsea on Saturday.

Danny Williams also played a full 90-minute shift, but the Huddersfield Town midfielder and his side were on the wrong end of a 3-0 shellacking from Leicester City.

In Championship play, Antonee Robinson followed up his assist over the weekend with another solid performance in a 1-0 win over Hull City. Cameron Carter-Vickers, meanwhile, remained on the bench after being pulled early in Sheffield United’s prior match.

Here’s a closer look at Americans Abroad and their efforts over the weekend:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Brighton on Monday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for Stoke City.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Leicester City on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre did not dress for Fulham on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Monday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Barnsley on Monday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Monday.

Antonee Robinson played 90 minutes in in Bolton’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Monday.

LEAGUE ONE

Gboly Ariyibi dressed but did not play in MK Dons’s 1-0 win over Petersbrough United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Scunthorpe United’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Saturday.

PORTUGAL

TACA DE LIGA

Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 2-2 draw with Setubal on Friday.