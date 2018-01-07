Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Eric Lichaj, Danny Williams, and more

F.A. Cup third round action took centerstage in England this weekend and a pair of Americans helped their teams to huge wins and spots in the fourth round.
Eric Lichaj propelled Nottingham Forest to a huge upset over defending cup holders Arsenal on Sunday, scoring a pair of goals in the first-half. It was the 29-year-old’s first brace in his professional career. Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams scored the decisive winning goal as David Wagner’s side ousted Bolton, 2-1 on Saturday. It was Williams’ first goal of the season in his 19th appearance for Huddersfield.
Elsewhere, 18-year-old midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez featured for Monterrey in a Liga MX home match vs. Morelia. Levante defender Shaq Moore played the entirety for his side in a road showdown against La Liga leaders Barcelona. Also, Keaton Parks saw time as a haltime substitute in Benfica’s road win in Portugal.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad::
ENGLAND
FA CUP
Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland in their 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle United in their 3-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Sheffield United in their 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Emerson Hyndman started and played 90 minutes for Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic.
Geoff Cameron started and played 52 minutes for Stoke City in a 2-1 defeat at Coventry City. Cameron left the match with a hamstring injury early in the second-half, and did not return.
Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Bolton in a 2-1 defeat vs. Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat vs. Southampton on Saturday.
Luca De La Torre dressed but did not feature for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat vs. Southampton on Saturday.
Danny Williams started, scored a goal, and played 90 minutes for Huddersfield Town in their 2-1 victory over Bolton on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj started, scored two goals, and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 4-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres in their 2-1 defeat against Puebla on Friday.
William Yarborough started, made three saves, and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-1 victory over Atlas on Friday.
Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Club Tijuana in a 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul on Saturday. Alejandro Guido came on as a 74th-minute substitute and played 16 minutes for Tijuana. Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.
Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Monterrey in a 1-1 draw against Morelia on Saturday.
Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Pachuca in their 3-2 defeat against Pumas on Saturday.
SPAIN
LA LIGA
Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes for Levante in their 3-0 defeat against Barcelona on Sunday.
PORTUGAL
PORTUGUESE LIGA
Keaton Parks came on as a halftime substitute and played 45 minutes for Benfica in their 2-0 victory against Moreirense on Sunday.
Emo just said in an interview that the deflection didn’t not come off him, haven’t seen the video though.
So it did come of him? 🤔
“It did not deflect off of him” my bad but u know what I meant
Glad that Hyndman finally got 90 minutes on the field.
USMNT camp starts Wednesday why no roster? It should be pretty cut and dry with only MLS guys available.
Maki Tall had a brace for Tours today, sure it was against a 4th division side and his club is 15 pts below the relegation line with 19 matches to play, but hey two goals!!!!!
