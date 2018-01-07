Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Eric Lichaj, Danny Williams, and more

F.A. Cup third round action took centerstage in England this weekend and a pair of Americans helped their teams to huge wins and spots in the fourth round.

Eric Lichaj propelled Nottingham Forest to a huge upset over defending cup holders Arsenal on Sunday, scoring a pair of goals in the first-half. It was the 29-year-old’s first brace in his professional career. Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams scored the decisive winning goal as David Wagner’s side ousted Bolton, 2-1 on Saturday. It was Williams’ first goal of the season in his 19th appearance for Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez featured for Monterrey in a Liga MX home match vs. Morelia. Levante defender Shaq Moore played the entirety for his side in a road showdown against La Liga leaders Barcelona. Also, Keaton Parks saw time as a haltime substitute in Benfica’s road win in Portugal.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad::

ENGLAND

FA CUP

Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland in their 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle United in their 3-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Sheffield United in their 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman started and played 90 minutes for Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic.

Geoff Cameron started and played 52 minutes for Stoke City in a 2-1 defeat at Coventry City. Cameron left the match with a hamstring injury early in the second-half, and did not return.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Bolton in a 2-1 defeat vs. Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat vs. Southampton on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not feature for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat vs. Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams started, scored a goal, and played 90 minutes for Huddersfield Town in their 2-1 victory over Bolton on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started, scored two goals, and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 4-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres in their 2-1 defeat against Puebla on Friday.

William Yarborough started, made three saves, and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-1 victory over Atlas on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Club Tijuana in a 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul on Saturday. Alejandro Guido came on as a 74th-minute substitute and played 16 minutes for Tijuana. Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Monterrey in a 1-1 draw against Morelia on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Pachuca in their 3-2 defeat against Pumas on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes for Levante in their 3-0 defeat against Barcelona on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks came on as a halftime substitute and played 45 minutes for Benfica in their 2-0 victory against Moreirense on Sunday.