Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Tim Ream, Timmy Chandler, and more

League action resumed this weekend in four of Europe’s top five leagues with several U.S. internationals looking to help their respective clubs to wins.

After being eliminated in F.A. Cup play a week ago, Tim Ream started for Fulham as they traveled to Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. Wingback Antonee Robinson hoped for more playing time with Bolton, while Eric Lichaj was hoping to help Nottingham Forest to another important victory.

The Bundesliga returned from it’s holiday break but stars such as Christian Pulisic and John Brooks did not make appearances for their teams. Timmy Chandler featured for Eintracht Frankfurt in their home clash with Freiburg, while Bobby Wood started for Hamburg on the road.

Elsewhere, William Yarborough was in between the posts for Club Leon in Liga MX action, while Joe Corona came off the bench for Club America.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Swansea City on Saturday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play for Huddersfield Town in their 4-1 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for AFC Bournemouth in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Sheffield United in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 60 minutes for Sunderland in their 4-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Bolton in their 2-0 defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre did not dress for Fulham in their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johansson dressed and was an 84th-minute substitute for Werder Bremen in their 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 74 minutes for Hamburg in their 1-0 defeat against Augsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg in their 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKinnie dressed but did not play for Schalke in their 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach in their 2-1 defeat against Koln on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress for Borussia Dortmund in their 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg in their 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Fernando Arce did not dress for Club Tijuana in their 1-0 victory over Necaxa on Friday. Michael Orozco started and played 89 minutes for Club Tijuana. Alejandro Guido dressed and came on as a 58th-minute substitute for Tijuana.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in their 3-1 victory over Toluca on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres in their 2-1 victory against Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna in their 2-1 defeat against Tigres on Saturday.

Joe Corona dressed and came on as a 61st-minute substitute for Club America in their 2-2 draw against Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca in their 2-2 draw against Club America on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante in their 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes for Telstar in their 0-0 draw against MVV Maastricht on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress for Benfica in their 3-1 victory against Sporting Braga on Saturday.