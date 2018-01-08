Aron Johannsson working his way back into Werder Bremen squad

A knee injury derailed Aron Johannsson’s 2017-18 season, as the Alabama-born forward has been limited to just three substitute appearances for Werder Bremen on the campaign. However, he’s back in full training and starting to impress coaches during the club’s winter camp, meaning he could be back in the team’s plans when the Bundesliga starts up again next weekend.

“Aron is a very intelligent player. He’s quick and can break into space, but is also strong in helping to link up play,” Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt told the club’s website. “…He doesn’t play for fun, but rather to win.”

Johannsson has a chance to jump back into the side thanks to Fin Bartels suffering an Achilles tendon tear that will keep him out for most of the remaining season. Kohfeldt praised his versatility as a reason for why he can step in for the ailing Bartels.

“Aron is very versatile,” he said. “He can play on the wing, partner somebody in attack or lead the line himself.”

Johannsson has struggled to find a place in the Werder Bremen setup since arriving at the club from AZ Alkmaar in 2015. He’s been limited to just 17 appearances and has only three goals.