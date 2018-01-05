Atuahene, Twumasi, Moutinho headline 2018 Generation Adidas class

Atuahene, Twumasi, Moutinho headline 2018 Generation Adidas class

Six college underclassmen were named to the 2018 MLS Generation Adidas class by the league on Friday.

Michigan junior Francis Atuahene, Maryland junior Gordon Wild, Wake Forest sophomore Ema Twumasi, Syracuse sophomore Mo Adams, freshmen Mason Toye of Indiana and Joao Moutinho of Akron will carry the Generation Adidas tag entering the January 19 draft. The Generation Adidas class was first reported by Goal USA.

Five of the six players have international roots, as Atuahene and Twumasi are natives of Ghana, Moutinho spent time with Sporting Lisbon and Wild was born in Germany. Adams, meanwhile, came up through the English academy system.

The Generation Adidas class of 2018 is the same size as the one from a year ago that featured top three picks Abu Danladi, Miles Robinson and Jonathan Lewis.

MLS also announced that three college seniors, Stanford’s Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Wake Forest’s Jon Bakero and Wisconsin’s Chris Mueller signed contracts with the league ahead of the draft in Philadelphia in two weeks.

  • adam

    awesome…so if we’re lucky we’ll see only 1 of 2 of these guys play any sort of role next year like years past? seems to be the success rate year over year…question is, which ones will it be?

