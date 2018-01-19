Cameron Carter-Vickers loaned to Ipswich Town for remainder of season

It looks like Cameron Carter-Vickers will not be a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the remainder of the 2017-18 EPL season.

The 20-year-old American defender has been loaned out to second-tier club Ipswich Town until the conclusion of the season.

Pochettino had hinted at a recall in December for Carter-Vickers but stated it was not because of a need for cover in the first-team squad. Carter-Vickers made 17 appearances for Sheffield United this season before being recalled earlier this week.

“I didn’t expect to be called back. I thought I would be at Sheffield for the season but then I got told Ipswich wanted me,” Carter-Vickers said in a club statement.

“It’s all happened very quickly but I know Ipswich are a big club and it’s an exciting opportunity for me.”

Ipswich currently are sitting in 12th place, four points off of the playoff places.