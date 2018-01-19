Cameron Carter-Vickers loaned to Ipswich Town for remainder of season

It looks like Cameron Carter-Vickers will not be a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the remainder of the 2017-18 EPL season.
The 20-year-old American defender has been loaned out to second-tier club Ipswich Town until the conclusion of the season.
Pochettino had hinted at a recall in December for Carter-Vickers but stated it was not because of a need for cover in the first-team squad. Carter-Vickers made 17 appearances for Sheffield United this season before being recalled earlier this week.
“I didn’t expect to be called back. I thought I would be at Sheffield for the season but then I got told Ipswich wanted me,” Carter-Vickers said in a club statement.
“It’s all happened very quickly but I know Ipswich are a big club and it’s an exciting opportunity for me.”
Ipswich currently are sitting in 12th place, four points off of the playoff places.
What happened behind the scenes at Sheffield is what i’d like to know.
I don’t understand this. He moves from 6th place and in the play-offs in the Championship, to 17th. Was he not playing at Sheffield?
He started just about every game for Sheffield, so that’s not it. Someone else here thought that maybe Tottenham believed Sheffield wasn’t using him or teaching him the right way. CCV says Ipswich is a “big club”, but I thought Sheffield was a relatively big club. What’s most important is that he gets to play regularly and improve his game. He’s still only 20 and defenders often take a little longer to mature and grow into the game, so there’s no reason to worry about him yet.
