Cameron Carter-Vickers recalled to Tottenham following loan spell with Sheffield United

Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading back to Tottenham.

Tottenham announced that the American centerback will return to the club from his loan spell with Sheffield United. Carter-Vickers spend the first half of the season with the Championship club, making 17 appearances and scoring a goal in his debut.

“We thank Cam for his contribution in the first half of the campaign and Spurs for loaning him to us,” said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. “We hope both feel the loan spell was beneficial.”

Tottenham could use the depth at centerback with Toby Alderweireld out injured, but manager Mauricio Pochettino recently stated that any recall would be more about Carter-Vickers development.

#thfc Poch said last month that if CCV was recalled, the decision would be "more about his development than if we need or don’t need some more centre-backs in the squad". He's not about to play – I think they felt he was not developing in the right way at SU. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 15, 2018

Tottenahm returns to action on Sunday with a visit to Southampton.