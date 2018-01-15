Christian Pulisic dealing with muscle issue

Christian Pulisic was left out of Borussia Dortmund’s first match following the Bundesliga’s winter break. However, it appears the reason that the U.S. Men’s National Team star missed out is not a serious one.

According to Dortmund boss Peter Stoger says that Pulisic is dealing with a muscle issue, prompting him to sit out Dortmund’s 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg. Stoger, however, isn’t concerned with the injury, adding that Pulisic could return to action next week.

Without Pulisic in the lineup, Dortmund didn’t struggle to create against Wolfsburg, but the club lacked a finishing touch in the disappointing draw.

“We have not been satisfied,” Stoger said. “Even though we were better, we still did not manage to keep up the pressure for the full 90 minutes. We had good spells but weaker ones too.If you do not have the consistency for the full 90 minutes, then that’s not enough. In the end we were not quite ruthless or effective enough Wolfsburg are not the kind of team you can beat at a canter.”

Dortmund returns to action on Friday against Hertha Berlin.